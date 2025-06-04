Climate-themed community mural to be unveiled at Vernon Elementary Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Muralist Kyle Holbrook high-fives first-grader Zari’onna Brown before she places paint on her hand and stamps it on a mural that Holbrook painted at Sitton Elementary in September 2024. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune)

The students of Vernon Elementary School are hard at work this week, using two months’ worth of collected trash items and their creative designs to bring a climate-themed mural to life.

With the direction of internationally renowned muralist Kyle Holbrook and guidance from Lindsey McKenzie, educator and leader of Vernon’s Climate Change Action Club, the team is working from June 2 to 6 to create a mural and mosaic project to be unveiled at the school’s annual Owl Fest on Saturday, June 7.

“This is about more than making art — it’s about making a statement,” Holbrook said. “These young people have not only created something beautiful, but something meaningful that shows leadership on climate issues. I’m honored to guide them in this process alongside the incredible work of Lindsey McKenzie.”

Students collected litter over two months, primarily food wrappers, and prepped them to be incorporated into the art. This piece blends painting and recycled material collage techniques.

The goal of the project is to raise awareness about climate change, promote environmental responsibility and empower youth to lead through creativity and action, according to a news release.

“Our students are learning that small actions — picking up trash, making art — can lead to big change,” Holbrook said in a statement. “They’ve taken the lead every step of the way.”

Both trash and designs from the students are in the final project. The mural features an owl, the school’s mascot, which is made from the wrappers collected by the children. Each student will contribute to the piece by attaching at least one recycled wrapper and by helping paint the featured collaborative message.

Holbrook, who has completed murals in 43 countries and 49 U.S. states — including for the Paris Olympics — is known for working with communities and youth on projects addressing climate change, gun violence, autism awareness and more.

Owl Fest is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Vernon Elementary School, 2044 N.E. Killingsworth St., Portland. It features family-friendly games, live music, food and community celebrations. Admission is free and open to the public.

Visit vernonpta.org/owl-fest for more.