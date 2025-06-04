Corbett invites community for flapjacks and fun at 2025 Firehouse Breakfast Published 9:53 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Corbett firefighters will be donning their aprons as they invite the community to a beloved breakfast celebration filled with flapjacks and fun.

The 2025 Firehouse Pancake Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Corbett Fire Station, 36930 Historic Columbia River Highway. The “social event of the year” will have delicious food and activities for the whole family.

The meal is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast (blueberry, M&Ms, and gluten free options) with ham, eggs, fruit, juice and Starbucks coffee. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children under 10.

Kids can meet and take photos with Sparky the Fire Dog, ride fire engines, and explore the fire house.

The event is nearing its 30th year, and celebrates the Columbia River Gorge’s tradition of volunteerism. Proceeds benefit the Ferd Riehl Scholarship, awarded annually to a graduating senior at Corbett High. Riehl was a founding member of the fire department in 1949 and served for 46 years.

Raffle prizes

There will be door prizes and two kinds of raffles — a vacation raffle and gift basket raffle.

The gift basket raffle tickets are $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets, and $50 for 15 tickets. The items include an electric chainsaw with battery and rapid charger; a 10-class membership to Columbia Flow Hot Yoga and Pilates; hay bales; and gift certificates for windsurfing lessons, Sugarpine Drive-In, LoLo’s Boss Pizza, and more.

There are two vacation packages:

“ Sunriver Getaway ,” a three-night getaway to Sunriver, Oregon, in a 3-bed 2-bath home with a hot tub, well-stocked kitchen, propane grill, and nine bikes available to enjoy the 35 miles of paved paths throughout the community. Eight passes to the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center included.

,” a three-night getaway to Sunriver, Oregon, in a 3-bed 2-bath home with a hot tub, well-stocked kitchen, propane grill, and nine bikes available to enjoy the 35 miles of paved paths throughout the community. Eight passes to the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center included. “Escape to the Big Island,” a seven-day stay in a 3-bed 2.5-bath condo in the Waikoloa Beach Resort on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii’s Big Island anytime between May 1 and Dec. 10 2026.

Purchase vacation raffle tickets for $50 each. Only 100 will be sold for each of the two available packages. That means each ticket holder will have a 1 in 100 chance of winning a trip.

Buy the vacation raffle tickets in-person at the breakfast or through the Corbett Firefighters Association Venmo account, @CorbettFireAssociation, prior to June 7. Include your choice of Sunriver or Hawaii and your phone number in the subject line.

Organizers will announce the winners at the end of the breakfast. You do not need to be present to win.