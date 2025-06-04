Estacada baseball senior Connor Abbott named to 2025 first team
Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Estacada baseball had a lone representative among the first-team selections.
Senior Connor Abbott was named to the first-team outfield in the 2025 Tri-Valley Baseball All-League honors. Four other Rangers joined him with second team and honorable mention nods.
Molalla swept the top awards. Junior Kyler Dickerson was the pitcher of the year; senior Nyxon Hopping was player of the year; and Nick Matteen was coach of the year.
Here are the 2025 Tri-Valley Baseball All-League selections.
First team
- Pitcher: Gage Martinez, Crook County senior; Kyler Dickerson, Molalla junior; Collin Smith, Gladstone senior
- Catcher: Nyxon Hopping, Molalla senior; Sawyer Dray, The Dalles sophomore
- Infield: Gage Martinez, Crook County senior; Avery Schwartz, The Dalles senior; Grant Brusseau, Molalla junior; Nolan Marcoe, Gladstone freshman
- 1st Base: Cody Agidius, The Dalles senior
- Outfield: Blaze Nunez, Crook County senior; Finely Corbin, The Dalles senior; Will Booth, The Dalles senior; Connor Abbott, Estacada senior
- Utility: Trey Hodges, The Dalles senior
Second team
- Pitcher: Trey Hodges, The Dalles senior; Camdyn Morey, Molalla junior
- Catcher: Pablo Solis, Madras junior
- Infield: Carson Wilkins, Crook County sophomore; Will Olson, Estacada senior; Garrett Brusseau, Molalla junior
- Outfield: Blake Barger, Estacada junior; Kyler Dickerson, Molalla junior; Sully Marcoe, Gladstone junior
- Utility: Lincoln Bunyard, Estacada sophomore
Honorable mention
- Pitcher: Evan Ortega, The Dalles junior; Bentley Stockton, Madras junior; Colton Anderson, Molalla sophomore
- Catcher: Dane Carpenter, Estacada freshman
- Infield: Jared Penaloza, Madras junior; Dillion Shultz, Molalla junior; Eli Mecklem, Gladstone sophomore; Mason Mead, Molalla senior
- 1st Base: Douglas Wells, Molalla junior
- Outfield: Gavin Dunn, Molalla junior; Camdyn Morey, Molalla junior; Matthew Contreras, Gladstone sophomore; Ethan Lamphere, Crook County senior