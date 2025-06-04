Estacada baseball senior Connor Abbott named to 2025 first team Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Estacada baseball senior Connor Abbott. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Estacada baseball sophomore Blake Barger. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Estacada baseball senior Will Olson. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Estacada baseball had a lone representative among the first-team selections.

Senior Connor Abbott was named to the first-team outfield in the 2025 Tri-Valley Baseball All-League honors. Four other Rangers joined him with second team and honorable mention nods.

Molalla swept the top awards. Junior Kyler Dickerson was the pitcher of the year; senior Nyxon Hopping was player of the year; and Nick Matteen was coach of the year.

Here are the 2025 Tri-Valley Baseball All-League selections.

First team

Pitcher: Gage Martinez, Crook County senior; Kyler Dickerson, Molalla junior; Collin Smith, Gladstone senior

Catcher: Nyxon Hopping, Molalla senior; Sawyer Dray, The Dalles sophomore

Infield: Gage Martinez, Crook County senior; Avery Schwartz, The Dalles senior; Grant Brusseau, Molalla junior; Nolan Marcoe, Gladstone freshman

1st Base: Cody Agidius, The Dalles senior

Outfield: Blaze Nunez, Crook County senior; Finely Corbin, The Dalles senior; Will Booth, The Dalles senior; Connor Abbott, Estacada senior

Utility: Trey Hodges, The Dalles senior

Second team

Pitcher: Trey Hodges, The Dalles senior; Camdyn Morey, Molalla junior

Catcher: Pablo Solis, Madras junior

Infield: Carson Wilkins, Crook County sophomore; Will Olson, Estacada senior; Garrett Brusseau, Molalla junior

Outfield: Blake Barger, Estacada junior; Kyler Dickerson, Molalla junior; Sully Marcoe, Gladstone junior

Utility: Lincoln Bunyard, Estacada sophomore

Honorable mention