Trio of young Estacada softballers named to 2025 first-team all-league Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Estacada softball sophomore pitcher Lainey Briones. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Estacada softball sophomore McKenzie Trujeque. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Estacada softball junior Emily Yost. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

A trio of Estacada softballers were named to the first-team all-league after a strong season that had them nearly battle into a playoff berth.

Sophomore pitcher Lainey Briones, sophomore catcher McKenzie Trujeque and junior infielder Emily Yost were all received top honors in the 2025 Tri-Valley Softball All-League awards. In total five Rangers made squads, four of whom still have high school eligibility.

Ashlynne Franseen, Gladstone sophomore, was the pitcher of the year. Chloe McKenzie, Crook County senior, was player of the year. Russ Locke, Gladstone, was coach of the year.

Here are the 2025 Tri-Valley Softball All-League selections.

First team

Pitcher: Ashlynne Franssen, Gladstone sophomore; Lainey Briones, Estacada sophomore

Catcher: McKenzie Trujeque, Estacada sophomore ; Madison Shultz, Molalla freshman

Infield: Emily Yost, Estacada junior; Kendall Martinez, Crook County junior; Maddie Brock, The Dalles senior; Caroline Ashby, Gladstone freshman; Hailee Kathrein, Madras senior

; Kendall Martinez, Crook County junior; Maddie Brock, The Dalles senior; Caroline Ashby, Gladstone freshman; Hailee Kathrein, Madras senior 1st Base: Kalea Lopes, Molalla senior

Outfield: Chloe McKenzie, Crook County senior; Ava Graves, The Dalles junior; Josie Brooks, Molalla senior; Gabriella Gunderson, Gladstone sophomore

Utility: Alyson Ware, Crook County junior

Second team

Pitcher: Syria Faulkner, The Dalles junior; Becca Francis, Madras senior

Catcher: Hailey Johnston, The Dalles junior; Ashley Phillips, Gladstone sophomore

Infield: Chloe Cooper, Estacada senior; Maycee Terry, Gladstone junior; Azmita Pennington, Crook County senior

; Maycee Terry, Gladstone junior; Azmita Pennington, Crook County senior 1st Base: Moriah Riley, Crook County sophomore

Outfield: Kya Mozingo, Crook County senior; Edie May, The Dalles sophomore

Utility: Bryce Newby, The Dalles freshman

