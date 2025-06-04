Hillsboro Pride Party to get celebration going first week of Pride Month Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Hillsboro will kick off the first weekend of Pride Month with an afternoon of music, art and celebration at the 2025 Hillsboro Pride Party.

Set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, the free, family-friendly event at Shute Park invites the community to come together to honor LGBTQ+ history and culture while fostering connection and inclusion.

More than 50 local vendors, food trucks and community organizations are planned to fill the park, offering everything from educational resources to art activities and interactive exhibits.

Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day, with a range of performances spanning Bollywood fusion group Dil Se Beats, Portland’s all-femme David Bowie tribute band Major Tomboys and a line dancing lesson from Stomptown Dance Association. Drag performer Poison Waters — and friends — headline the event with a set starting at 3 p.m., followed by a 4:30 meet-and-greet.

Attendees can also take part in face painting by Nicole’s Face Painting, and you won’t want to miss the Pride Pet Outfit Contest at 3:30 p.m.

For those looking to grab a bite during the festivities, eateries including Westside Pizza House, Comida KIN, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee will be on site.

Organizers note that parking is limited, though the park is near multiple bus lines not far from the MAX Blue Line stop at Tualaity Hospital/SE 8th Ave.

To view the full schedule and learn more, visit tinyurl.com/4fdsmfme.