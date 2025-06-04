My View: Use Portland Clean Energy Fund for natural areas Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

While I agree with Councilor Steve Novick’s letter opposing use of Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) for developed parks, I couldn’t disagree more with his opposition when it comes to Portland Parks’ natural areas (think Oaks Bottom, Forest Park, Powell Butte, Ross Island). His argument is based on the fact that PCEF funds should be used for climate-related projects. I agree.

However, nothing could be more climate-related than the city’s natural resources, regardless of ownership. Parks, Bureau of Environmental Services and Water Bureau owns thousands of acres of natural resources, some of which are “parks”, that are critical for carbon sequestration, combating urban heat island impacts on humans and ecosystems, and help us prepare for increased flooding and drought.

I urge Novick and other city council members to think more broadly about Portland’s park system as well as critical floodplains, forests and streams that are owned by other bureaus that constitute the city’s Green Infrastructure as a critical element of the city’s Climate Action Plan and Climate Adaptation Strategies. Use PCEF funds to acquire, restore and manage those critical climate-related resources.

Mike Houck, Director, Urban Greenspaces Institute