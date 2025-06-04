Portland man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck Published 11:28 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A Portland man was killed on Tuesday, June 3, after crashing into a semi-truck in Lane County.

Around 6:30 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 58 in Lane County, where David William Dickey, a 45-year-old Portland man, was found dead.

Dickey operated a white GMC Yukon, traveling eastbound on Highway 58 near milepost 36.5, when the vehicle left its lane “for unknown reason,” according to a news release. The vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a gray Volvo semi-truck hauling a 52-foot box trailer.

Alymbek Baikeev, of Forest Hills, New York, the operator of the semi-truck, was not injured, police said.

The highway was impacted for three hours following the crash.