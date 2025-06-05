Barlow softball sweeps 2025 Mt. Hood Conference year’s end awards Published 11:05 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Barlow softball is all smiles after claiming all three major awards during the end-of-season celebrations.

Bruins senior Charli Renner was named player of the year. Barlow senior Kaylee Pokorny was pitcher of the year. And the Bruin’s Rob Gehrke was co-coach of the year, sharing the honor with Aaron Hazel of Nelson.

That marks a rather rare sweep within the Mt. Hood Conference, and a coup for the third-place finishing squad that battled into the second round of playoffs.

There were others to celebrate during the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference Softball All-League awards. Players from Gresham, Sandy, Reynolds, and the rest of the conference all got their flowers.

The first-place Gophers had the most selections to the first team with five players. That contingent was led by four-year star La Terra Foster-Frison, who is heading to play for Michigan State University next year.

Here are the 2025 Mt. Hood Conference all-league selections.

First team

Pitcher: Jaspen Lauderback-Smith, Central Catholic sophomore; Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow senior; Ruby Marak, Sandy junior

Catcher: Da’Liese Lomax, Central senior; Peyton Trickel, Barlow senior;

Infield: La Terra Foster-Frison, Gresham senior; Suntaya Riddle, Gresham senior; Abigail Huspeck, Nelson senior; Sofia Forbito, Nelson senior; Kaylee Swanson, Sandy sophomore

1st Base: Taylor Hodson, Clackamas junior; Despina Seufalemua, Gresham senior; Emma Hazel, Nelson senior

Outfield: Portland Razo, Central sophomore; Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham senior; Addison Osterholm, Nelson junior; Charli Renner, Barlow senior; Taylor Donahue, Sandy senior

Utility: Olivia Pompetti, Central sophomore

Second team

Pitcher: Keira Downing, Gresham junior; Ayden Gardenhire, Gresham freshman; Bailey Hill, Nelson senior; Aubrielle Clement, Reynolds senior;

Catcher: Kaleah Shregardus, David Douglas sophomore; Melinda Herrejon, Gresham senior; Hailey Watts, Sandy sophomore

Infield: Grace Schellinkhout, Central freshman; Abigail Cram, David Douglas junior; Daya Nelson, Gresham junior; Pehtyn Hart, Barlow junior

1st Base: Alyssa McCormick, Barlow freshman

Outfield: Sidney Ginter, Central junior; Katie Jordaine, Barlow junior; Sydney Trapp, Barlow junior

Honorable mention

Catcher: Avery Radich, Clackamas senior; Ellie Nix, Nelson freshman; Madelyn Bailey, Reynolds sophomore

Infield: Ella Schellinkhout, Central junior; Maddie Martin, Clackamas senior; Taylor Doucet, Clackamas senior; Porsche Blasier, David Douglas junior; Katee Huskic, David Douglas senior; Caleigh Heimebach, Nelson sophomore; Leilanie Figueroa, Reynolds senior; Ava McNichols, Reynolds senior; Evie West, Barlow senior; Madilyn Paulson, Barlow sophomore; Katy Emerson, Sandy senior

1st Base: Ava Rose, Central senior; Katelyn Jensen, Reynolds senior; Sam Holder, Sandy senior

Outfield: Emery Pike, Central sophomore; Faye Gordon, Central junior; Kayden Lacy, Clackamas senior; Sophia Koester, Clackamas senior; Lexi Phebus, Gresham junior; Kavehi-Kepanie Tuala, Gresham senior; Alyvia Pietsch, Nelson freshman; Kristina Pagan, Reynolds senior; Emily Carrillo, Reynolds senior; Natali Blackwell, Barlow senior; Dakota Mannor, Sandy senior