Beaverton Pride in the Park returns this month with colorful entertainment, parade Published 11:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Colorful festivities will delight young and old on Sunday, June 29, in Beaverton, for the ninth annual Pride in the Park, to support and celebrate Beaverton’s LGBQIA+ community.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beaverton City Park, located at 4975 S.W. Hall Blvd., steps away from the Beaverton City Library.

A parade kicks off the event at 11 a.m. starting from Third Street between Washington and Watson avenues and ending at Beaverton City Park. The parade route will travel westbound on Fifth Street, then southbound on Menlo Drive, ending at Menlo Drive and Berthold Street.

Around 130 vendors will greet attendees at the park and entertainment will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Entertainers will be Poison Waters and Friends, Portland-based drag performer; singer, activist and musician SuperKnova; Laura Cheadle and the Girls to show off their pop and soul sounds; and The Wanna Be-52’s, a Portland-based tribute band honoring the original B-52’s.

In recognition of the legalization of same-sex marriage in Oregon over a decade ago, the city of Beaverton will be offering free wedding and and vow renewal ceremonies during the Pride event June 29.

The ceremonies are open to all couples. Those who wish to participate must register and schedule their ceremony by June 15.