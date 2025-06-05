Brent Stockwell, Tigard’s new city manager, now on board Published 4:09 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Stockwell spent the last decade as assistant city manager of Scottsdale, Arizona

Brent Stockwell, Tigard’s new city manager, officially took the reins of the city this week.

Stockwell, a decade-long assistant city manager of Scottsdale, Arizona, was officially hired by the Tigard City Council on April 23, following a nationwide search.

An International City/Council Management Association-credentialed manager, who holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington, he replaces Steve Rymer, who announced his retirement last fall. Rymer now works as a government consultant and advisor.

“I’m excited to be a part of the community and am already enjoying everything Tigard has to offer — great parks, trails, restaurants,” said Stockwell, who also holds a certificate for completing the Harvard Kennedy School senior executives in state and local government program. “In these first few months, I’m focused on listening, building relationships and learning so we can continue delivering great service and meeting the needs of Tigard residents.”

Stockwell added that his focus will include moving forward by forming strong partnerships with the community, council and ensuring Tigard remains responsive and well-run, focusing on providing excellent services and preserving “the quality of life that residents value.”

Following Rymer’s retirement, Rob Drake was hired as interim city manager, serving from Feb. 1 through April 26. Since then, Deputy City Manager Emily Tritsch has served in that position.