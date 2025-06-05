Grant County gets new dining option Published 10:23 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Shoshoni Winds Food Truck brings applewood smoked BBQ to community

JOHN DAY — Grant County’s newest food truck is ready to satisfy your barbecue cravings.

Shoshoni Winds Food Truck began serving Grant County residents during Memorial Day weekend and is stationed at Pioneer Farm and Feed Store at 831 Highway 26 in John Day. The food truck offers a rotating selection of applewood smoked tri-tip, brisket and pulled pork sandwiches with two side dishes and a drink.

Those not wanting smoked meats can instead opt for a hamburger. Prices are set at $15-$20 per plate, including the drink.

David and Sophia Morris, the owners and operators of Shoshoni Winds Food Truck, said they need to work out some permitting issues but the end goal is for the food truck to operate at an outdoor seating area next to Oxbow Wagons & Coaches in Canyon City.

David Morris said the building has been in commercial operation since 1911 but it’s in a residential zone. He said he and his wife have been meeting with the Canyon City Planning Commission to get a variance for a restaurant and sports bar with a permit to sell alcohol.

David stressed Shoshoni Winds Food Cart will be a family dining establishment and not simply a rowdy bar. If all goes well with the county, he said the food truck will be in Canyon City on June 11.

The establishment is a reincarnation of the Shoshini Winds Restaurant that opened in Prairie City in 2022. David said inspiration for the restaurant’s name came after reading the “Thunder over the Ochoco” series of books by Gale Ontko.

“I just thought it was fitting to have the title be something about the Native communities that were here prior to the white man coming,” David said.

Along with the rebirth of Shoshoni Winds, Oxbow Wagons & Coaches is transitioning into a big game museum showcasing taxidermies of the largest animals harvested in the Pacific Northwest. Shoshoni Winds is an essential complement to that plan and will offer museum attendees a meal and sports bar-like atmosphere when they’re done exploring the museum.

David said he isn’t looking to compete with any of the other restaurants in the community but simply wants to offer another dining option in Grant County.

“I just see it being no different than any other restaurant in town,” he said. “You’ll have a group of people that come there kind of consistently and you’ll have some outside visitors.”

Hours for Shoshoni Winds Food Truck are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while the truck is located at Pioneer Feed in John Day. The food truck will see longer hours and see a more diverse menu and soft-serve ice cream once based in Canyon City, according to Sophia.

Call-in orders can be placed at 541-530-2749 or 541-575-2055.