Hillsboro’s Juneteenth celebration returns to honor freedom, community Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Hillsboro’s Juneteenth Celebration returns for its fourth year — commemorating the end of slavery while honoring the resilience, heritage and accomplishments of Black Americans.

The Washington County chamber’s Black Advisory Business Council, in partnership with community partners, invites the public to join the festivities from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Hillsboro’s Jerry Willey Plaza in Orenco Station.

The federal holiday’s roots date back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news of the abolition of slavery — marking the emancipation of four million enslaved people.

Organizers acknowledge the holiday’s special importance in Oregon, where Black pioneers began observing Grand Emancipation Day on Jan. 1, 1863. That legacy continued when Clara Peoples, a Kaiser shipyard worker, introduced Juneteenth to the state in 1945.

Themed “From Roots to Wings,” this year’s celebration will bring Washington County residents together to dance, eat, explore art and support Black-owned business vendors.

“We just want everyone to come out and celebrate and have a good time,” LaTosha Wilson, chair of the local chamber’s Black Advisory Council, said in a Hillsboro Community Conversation with Mayor Beach Pace. “Think about how far we’ve come instead of just thinking about what was done in the past … We’re moving forward together as a community.”

“Use it as a point of education — be curious,” she said. “Even if you don’t know what it’s about, it’s for you — it’s for everyone.”

Learn more about the celebration, including vendor registration information, at washingtoncountychamberor.com/juneteenthcelebration.