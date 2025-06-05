Hogan Cedars Elementary School shooting threat ‘not credible’ Published 1:12 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

A gun threat made against Hogan Cedars Elementary School was found not credible by the Gresham Police Department after an overnight investigation.

A child who attends the school told school staff Wednesday, June 4, he overheard some people talking about a planned school shooting the following day. The child was unable to recall who had made the threats, nor any more details about the planned attack.

The Gresham-Barlow School District sent letters out to parents and nearby community members warning about the threat. Police officers spoke with the child and their parents.

The school sent an initial message Wednesday evening.

“The safety of our students is always our priority, so we immediately followed our safety processes and protocols and started an investigation,” said Principal Heidi Blakley.

The school opened as normal Thursday, June 5, because of the green light from Gresham Police. Volunteers who work in the building said it felt “quieter” because many parents decided to keep their kids home for an abundance of caution.

The district thanked the many parents who called the school to share information about the reported rumor.

“Only by working together can we maintain a safe school environment,” Blakley said.