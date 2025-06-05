Independence Day with a bang: Woodburn slates annual festivities Published 11:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Woodburn is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day the old-fashioned way, with hot dogs, snow cones, music and, of course, fireworks.

From food vendors to live music and games for the whole family, the event is slated for 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 4 at Centennial Park, 900 Parr Road NE.

From 5:30 to 9:30, DJ Joker takes the stage, followed by One-Eyed Kats serving up blues, R&B and funk. Fun fact — the band gets its name from one of its original members, who had two one-eyed felines.

The basketball court in the park will offer soccer balls and goals, corn hole, Connect 4 and more family-friendly games.

Fireworks at set to begin at 10 p.m.

Parking will be available at Centennial Park (but it fills up fast!) as well as nearby Heritage Elementary and Valor Middle School. There is also street parking is the surrounding neighborhoods.

Interested in a different view of the action? The city is asking for volunteers to help set up the event, monitor the game zone and clean up the next morning, July 5. The application and more event details are available at tinyurl.com/2kpk79rb.