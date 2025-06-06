Civilians invited to test their endurance during Norwegian Foot March with local National Guard Published 7:50 am Friday, June 6, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Rear Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, conduct a 6-mile ruck march along the Bear Creek Greenway in Medford March 8. The march, led by 1st Lt. Ian Namu, served as preparation for the upcoming Norwegian Foot March scheduled for June 8, which will be open to both military personnel and civilians. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Details on the event. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

The Oregon Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment will host a Norwegian Foot March on Sunday, June 8, open to military personnel and civilians seeking to test their endurance limits.

The event begins at 4 a.m. at U.S. Cellular Field in Medford off of South Pacific Highway, with participants stepping off at 5 a.m. for the challenging 18.6-mile route. Daytime temperatures could be in the triple digits on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Medford, but the early morning event is expected to wrap up for most participants before noon.

Participants striving for official completion and badge qualification must carry a 24-pound rucksack or backpack and complete the march within age-specific time standards ranging from 4 hours, 30 minutes to 6 hours. Walking the route and cheering on participants is also encouraged for community members who want to be part of the experience.

“This is a unique opportunity for civilians to earn a badge that’s typically reserved for military personnel,” said 1st Lt. Ian Namu, who led the unit’s preparatory training. “We’re excited to share this challenge with our community.”

The Norwegian Foot March originated in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military. The strategic goal was to move large units of troops over great distances swiftly while maintaining combat readiness. Today, the event stimulates interest in long-distance marching among both military and civilian participants.

Participants who complete the route within time standards while wearing duty uniform and boots can earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge. The badge comes in bronze, silver and gold levels based on the number of times completed.

The Oregon National Guard unit has been preparing for the event through training marches, including a 6-mile ruck march conducted in March along Medford’s Bear Creek Greenway under the leadership of 1st Lt. Ian Namu.

Registration is available by scanning the QR code on the event flyer (see picture in slideshow).