Fleet Week ships to depart Monday morning, causing transit delays across Portland bridges Published 3:01 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Commuters in Portland should expect delays Monday morning, June 9, as Fleet Week ships make their departure up the Willamette River, prompting a series of bridge lifts downtown.

Several large ships have been docked on the Willamette River in Portland as part of the Rose Festival celebration. From approximately 7 to 11 a.m. on Monday, the Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges will be raised to allow the ships to pass. Expect long and frequent bridge lifts.

The temporary closures are expected to also impact TriMet bus, MAX, and Portland Streetcar service during the busy morning commute.

While the Steel Bridge is raised, shuttle buses will replace MAX trains across the river, rerouting service to other crossings. Several bus lines that typically use the Broadway, Steel or Burnside bridges will also be detoured. Walkers, cyclists, those using a mobility device and sightseers can use the upper deck of the Steel Bridge, but should know the sidewalks are narrow — consider alternative routes and bridges.

TriMet is urging riders to plan ahead and expect delays.

For real-time updates and route information, riders can visit trimet.org/alerts.

