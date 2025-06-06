Forest Grove Rotary Youth Exchange program opens world of culture for local, international students Published 5:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Imagine swapping daily routines for unfamiliar customs, a different language and an entirely new way of life for a full school year.

For high school students involved in the Rotary Youth Exchange program, that experience is all part of the process.

The Rotary Club of Forest Grove has participated in the international exchange for over 50 years, giving local youth a chance to live abroad and welcoming students from around the globe to Washington County in an immersive opportunity for cultural exchange.

During the 2024-25 school year, Laurin Von Orelli — a high school junior from Switzerland — made Forest Grove his home. Before applying, Von Orelli had little connection to Rotary beyond his grandfather’s involvement. But after attending an information session at his school, he was sold.

“There was one girl talking about her exchange with Rotary, and it made me interested immediately. It was cheaper than all the other programs,” he said.

According to incoming Youth Exchange Officer Sarah Barbour, the costs for the program are split between the local Rotary club and the student — making the experience more affordable than most programs that burden the travelers with the entirety of expenses.

“The club needs to raise ($5,000 to $8,000 per year) to cover various costs for our inbound and outbound students,” Barbour said. “We don’t provide compensation to host families.”

Von Orelli has lived with three host families during his time in Forest Grove — four, if you count his welcome family. The rotation gave him an inside look at daily life in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I joined cross country in fall because my host brother was in cross country, so that was great to meet people.”

Though he didn’t run competitively in Switzerland, the sport has become a fixture of his routine — leading him to keep training during the winter and even join the school’s track team in the spring.

There were admittedly some cultural differences: Aside from noticing more fast food restaurants in the states, Von Orelli spoke of differences in day-to-day interactions.

“I realized that the people here are way more open than in Switzerland. You can talk to strangers easily here; in Switzerland, you really don’t do that.”

Von Orelli also had a chance to see more of the United States than just Forest Grove. Each year, inbound students embark on a West Coast tour, and last fall’s itinerary included stops like Disneyland, Huntington Beach, San Francisco, the California Redwoods and Crater Lake.

Branching out from Forest Grove

Just as students arrive from abroad, local teens are preparing for their own journeys through the Rotary Youth Exchange.

This August, Forest Grove High School sophomores Danny Cervantes and Irene Barbour-Weiss are heading to Denmark and Mexico, respectively.

Barbour-Weiss, the daughter of Barbour, first learned about the program when her older sister got involved several years ago. Since then, their family has hosted a number of students — and watched firsthand how the experience can shape a young person’s worldview.

“Our daughter Helena went to Ecuador three years ago on Rotary. She came home fluent in Spanish and so much more confident and independent than she was when she left,” Barbour said. “She is still in close touch with her host family in Ecuador and with other Rotary students she met there — in fact, two of her friends from Germany came to visit her this spring. The experience gave her a whole new perspective on the world, and she’s excited to study abroad again in college.”

Seeing that transformation up close, Barbour-Weiss said she wanted to experience the exchange for herself.

“I wanted to go somewhere in Latin America because of the overall kind of culture there; I was really intrigued by it and the language,” the sophomore said. “I thought Spanish would be a really useful language to know because I don’t speak a second language, and so many people here do speak Spanish.”

Cervantes, who already speaks Spanish, initially considered Latin America but pivoted to Europe based on program guidance. After attending a Rotary “country fair” and meeting a representative from Denmark, his choice was clear to opt for the Danish-speaking country.

“The main goal of Rotary Youth Exchange is to try to get you to develop language,” Cervantes said.

Before departing, outbound students attend several trainings and are expected to regularly participate in local Rotary meetings — ensuring they’re prepared for the cultural, linguistic and personal growth ahead.

“International exchanges like Rotary are a wonderful opportunity for students to learn another language and also to get out of their comfort zones, learn about another culture and understand how people in other countries view the United States,” Barbour said.

More information about the Forest Grove Rotary Youth Exchange program is available at fgrotary.org/rotary-youth-exchange.

Rotary Club of Forest Grove 67th Annual Steak Feed

Each year, the local Rotary dishes up beef to help Forest Grove students study abroad and welcome international youth into the community.

Set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 6, at Pacific University’s Washburne University Center, the Rotary Club of Forest Grove’s longstanding Steak Feed raises funds for its involvement in the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

Tickets are $25 and include a barbecued New York steak, salad, rolls, baked potato, beverage and dessert. Beer and wine will also be available for an additional charge.

Guests can purchase tickets at the door. Those wishing to support the program without grabbing dinner can visit fgrotary.org for other ways to contribute.