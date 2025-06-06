Hillsboro Tuesday Night Markets back for weekly summer street party

Published 4:52 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By Nick LaMora

Hillsboro's Tuesday Night Market is back up and running starting Tuesday, June 10, in the city's downtown. (Submitted by the city of Hillsboro)

Tuesday summer nights mean music, food and an open-air market in downtown Hillsboro.

Hillsboro’s Tuesday Night Markets return from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, closing Main Street to traffic each Tuesday through Aug. 26 and turning the area into a walkable plaza filled with vendors, food carts and local flavor.

The weekly street fair offers a chance to explore downtown shops, catch up with neighbors and browse a rotating lineup of booths — from handmade soaps and cozy stuffed animals to plant terrariums and other unique finds.

Come hungry: Food carts and pop-ups serve tamales, grilled cheese, roasted corn, brownie bars and locally churned ice cream.

Live music sets the tone each week. Opening night features Freight Train Jaine, a high-energy dance band known for spanning genres and decades with original tunes and reimagined covers.

Vintage car buffs can head to Second Avenue and Lincoln Street, where the weekly Cruise-In revs up nostalgia with pre-1985 classics, antiques and hot rods.

Find event details, vendor lists and the full concert lineup at TuesdayMarketplace.org.

