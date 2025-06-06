Hillsboro Tuesday Night Markets back for weekly summer street party Published 4:52 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Tuesday summer nights mean music, food and an open-air market in downtown Hillsboro.

Hillsboro’s Tuesday Night Markets return from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, closing Main Street to traffic each Tuesday through Aug. 26 and turning the area into a walkable plaza filled with vendors, food carts and local flavor.

The weekly street fair offers a chance to explore downtown shops, catch up with neighbors and browse a rotating lineup of booths — from handmade soaps and cozy stuffed animals to plant terrariums and other unique finds.

Come hungry: Food carts and pop-ups serve tamales, grilled cheese, roasted corn, brownie bars and locally churned ice cream.

Live music sets the tone each week. Opening night features Freight Train Jaine, a high-energy dance band known for spanning genres and decades with original tunes and reimagined covers.

Vintage car buffs can head to Second Avenue and Lincoln Street, where the weekly Cruise-In revs up nostalgia with pre-1985 classics, antiques and hot rods.

Find event details, vendor lists and the full concert lineup at TuesdayMarketplace.org.