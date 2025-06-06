Hops score eight unanswered runs in 8-4 win over Spokane Published 7:12 am Friday, June 6, 2025

For five innings, things couldn’t have been much for the Hops. But trailing by four and with that same number of innings left to play, it was all HIllsboro in an 8-4 win over Spokane on Thursday, June 5, at Avista Stadium.

The Hops scored five runs in the sixth inning, another in the seventh, and two more in the eighth, totaling 14 hits overall.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Eagen threw six innings and struck out seven, but allowed four earned runs, including three runs in the fourth inning, two of which came on a Caleb Hobson two-out single to left field.

The Hops were led by Cristofer Torin who had three hits and two RBI, along with Kevin Sim who added three hits of his own, and also Angel Ortiz who homered and finished 2-for-4 with and RBI and two runs scored.

All of Hillsboro’s five sixth inning runs came with two outs, and were the result of three singles, a double and three walks. All of those runs too came off of Indian relievers after starter Michael Prosecky–who allowed four hits in five shutout innings–left the game.

Hop relievers Ricardo Yan and Eli Saul allowed five hits but no runs to close the final three innings.

With the win, Hillsboro now has a two game lead in the NWL standings.

The Hops will go for a third straight win at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Spokane.