Newberg Lavender Trail will return in July Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Annual Taste Newberg event culminates with the Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show on July 12-13

A colorful phenomenon will return to the Chehalem Valley, thanks to Taste Newberg, the city’s travel resource and destination marketing organization.

The Newberg Lavender Trail will pay homage to the colorful shrub during the peak of its season in July and culminate with the 20th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show on July 12-13 at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and celebrates lavender through art, food and handcrafted goods.

To access the Newberg Lavender Trail, a full guide is available online, while printed brochures and maps are available at the Newberg visitors center, located within the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce office, 112 N. Garfield St., as well as at participating businesses.

Taste Newberg refers in a release to the Newberg Lavender Trail as a curated guide highlighting over 25 local businesses that “celebrate lavender through food, drink, wellness, art and more.”

“With peak lavender season in July, Newberg becomes a hub for lavender lovers, where local chefs, artisans and farmers showcase the herb in creative and delicious ways — from lavender ice cream and cocktails to botanical spa treatments and art classes,” the release said.

In addition to the festival, businesses will celebrate lavender in a variety of ways, including a chance to u-pick the shrub at Wayward Winds Lavender Farm, tasting lavender-themed gins and cocktails at Brixeur Spirits at Trisaetum Winery and lavender beverages at Caravan Coffee. Chehalem Flats Farm Market will have lavender plants and bouquets on hand, Cream Northwest will serve homemade ice cream infused with lavender and Domaine Roy & Fils will serve dried French lavender blended with Maldon salt on charcuterie boards.

For more information, including what other businesses will join in the celebration with lavender-themed offerings, visit tastenewberg.com/lavendertrail/.