Wilsonville resident, former fisheries commission executive pleads guilty to theft from health benefits trust account 

Published 12:32 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By Corey Buchanan

Wilsonville resident and former Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission Chief Financial Officer Pamela J. Kahut pleaded guilty to theft in connection with health care Thursday, June 5 after stealing money from the commission health benefits trust account, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Kahut, who controlled the commission’s health benefits trust account, stole approximately $211,083 from the account to pay for her spouse’s long-term care annual premiums, pension loans and credit card bills, according to the release.

Kahut will be sentenced on Sept. 3 and could receive up to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

 

 

You Might Like

Print Article