Early lead holds for Hops who made it three straight with a 6-2 win over Spokane Published 6:45 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Three first-inning runs were all the Hops needed on the way to their third straight win over Spokane on Friday, June 6, at Avista Stadium.

John West started the game on the mound for the Hops and struck out seven in four innings of work, but it was a string of relievers who impressed.

Jorge Minyety earned the win for Hillsboro and combined with Edgar Isea and Carlos Rey to hold the Indians hitless over the game’s final five innings.

Offensively, the Hops got all they needed in the first inning thanks to a Cristofer Torin single, Ben McLaughlin double, and Druw Jones sacrifice fly that led to an early 3-0 lead.

Torin–along with Angel Ortiz–finished with two hits, while six other Hop hitters tallied a single knock.

McLaughlin reached base four times on the night, with three walks and two runs scored.

Hillsboro went on to score another run in the second inning, and two more in the seventh on a second Jones sacrifice fly coupled with a Gavin Logan RBI-single.

With the win, the Hops opened up a 2.5 game lead over second place Everett in the Northwest League standings.

Hillsboro and Spokane will meet again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Avista Stadium.