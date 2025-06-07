Photos: All the colors, characters, floats and flowers come out for Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade Published 4:16 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

1/15 Swipe or click to see more The Alaska Airlines Float featuring Grand Marshal Tula-Tu — a model of the big Oregon Zoo elephant — makes the turn onto Southwest 4th Avenue during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 2/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Oregon City Marching Band perform during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 3/15 Swipe or click to see more The 2025 Rose Festival queen, Ava Rathi, a graduate from Lincoln High School, waves to people along the Grand Floral Parade route in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 4/15 Swipe or click to see more People document the participants of the Grand Floral Parade route. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 5/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of DAWN, Inc. Ukrainian Community show their bright colors during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 6/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Westview Marching Band twirl rifles during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 7/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of Comparsa de Chinelos dance during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 8/15 Swipe or click to see more A girl looks at one of the dancers from White Lotus Lion and Dragon Dancers during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 9/15 Swipe or click to see more A girl looks for the next float along the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 10/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Vietnamese Community of Oregon travels along the parade route during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 11/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Northwest Chinese Alliance entertain the crowds during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 12/15 Swipe or click to see more A member of the Delta Park Pow Wow waves to people along the parade route during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 13/15 Swipe or click to see more A dancer from the Ballet Papaloti Mexico performs during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 14/15 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School Marching Band Kaohsiung, Taiwan perform a dance during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune) 15/15 Swipe or click to see more Portland's Rosie the Riveter women celebrate service showing their toughness during the Grand Floral Parade in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune)

The Rose Festival‘s marquee event, Grand Floral Parade, took place under beautiful skies Saturday with thousands of people attending and the parade going through the new downtown Portland route.

Portland Tribune photographer Jaime Valdez was there to document it with great photos.

After three years of being on the eastside of Portland, which came after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus for the big event, the Grand Floral Parade returned to downtown with the new route starting on Southwest Naito Parkway and finishing at Southwest 14th Avenue and Taylor Street.

All of the iconic parade elements remained, including floral floats, marching bands, equestrian units and community organizations.

Meanwhile, after a busy Saturday and Saturday night, including the visit by sailors from U.S. Navy and other ships in port, there’ll be more things going on Sunday:

CityFair, Waterfront Park, noon-9 p.m.

CityFair Ukulele Jam, Waterfront Park

Dragon Boat Race, Willamette River in front of Waterfront Park, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grand Floral Float Showcase, Southwest Naito Parkway (next to CityFair), all day

Then, Fleet Week ships depart on Monday and we all plan for the 2026 Portland Rose Festival.

More: rosefestival.org.