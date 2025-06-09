No injuries reported after car crashes into Tualatin’s 60’s Cafe & Diner Published 8:00 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The diner was up and running the day after the Friday, June 6, accident

A man who authorities say suffered a medical emergency crashed into the outside of Tualatin’s 60’s Cafe & Diner on Friday, June 6.

The accident, which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the restaurant at 9358 S.W. Boones Ferry Road, did not result in any injuries, according to a Tualatin Police Department spokesperson. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue sent an engine, but the motorist was not transported to the hospital, a fire district spokesperson confirmed.

Stacey Dickerson, the manager of the Tualatin restaurant known for its handcrafted burgers and Boozy Shakes (for the age-21-and-older crowd), said the business was up and open for breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 7.

The manager said he had someone out looking at damages — especially to the windows — but doesn’t yet have an estimate on damages. While nothing like this has occurred at the diner before, he said things are going good since. “Everything’s been great,” said Dickerson. “We got a lot of support here from the community,”

Cars running into area restaurants isn’t unusual in Washington County

In March, a customer at the Beaverton TOGO’s, 9920 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, barely escaped injury after a motorist crashed into that business. The driver was lodged at Washington County jail on suspicion of DUII, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, and first-degree criminal mischief, according to Beaverton police at the time.

Prior to that, a driver in Hillsboro struck a pedestrian and then crashed into Jim’s Ice Cream, 658 S.E. 10th Ave., on Nov. 28, 2024. The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both injured in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.