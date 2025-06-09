Portland Police: Four arrested during Sunday ICE protests Published 10:56 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Police arrested four people during protests over the weekend at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the South Waterfront area of Southwest Portland.

Two of the four were arrested for vandalizing the facility. Two other were arrested on previous charges after being recognized by officers at the scene.

Although peaceful protests have been occurring frequently at the facility, according to the Portland Police Bureau, on the evening of Saturday, June 7, Central Precinct officers were at the scene when a Department of Homeland Security contractor operating an empty transport van called the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications about being unable to access the facility after the driveway was intentionally blocked. The officers observed materials that had been dragged to the entrance, and saw that wood, rocks and unauthorized street-closure signs were obstructing vehicle access.

In addition to the contractor’s call for assistance, PPB received multiple calls and in-person contacts from nearby residents reporting concerns about the disruption from the crowd. Following discussion between the on-scene incident commander and Central Precinct command staff, a decision was made for PPB officers to assist in clearing the driveway. The action was taken as a de-escalation measure, with the goal of restoring access while avoiding confrontation, police said.

Officers familiar with the group of regular demonstrators believed that ingress and egress for facility contractors could be resolved peacefully through direct engagement and non-confrontational clearing of the obstruction. The obstruction was removed without injury or property damage, and access to the facility was restored. This effort lasted just a few minutes, no arrests were made and no force was used.

The next day, on Sunday, June 8, at around 11:40 a.m., officers responded back to the area on a report of unwanted individuals on private property next to the ICE facility. The property owner asked the crowd to leave his property. After officers made several attempts to educate the group that they were on private property and providing them reasonable alternative places to lawfully hold a protest, the crowd ultimately cooperated, moving to a nearby sidewalk.

No arrests were made in regard to the protest, but one person was arrested after an officer recognized her as someone who had a warrant for a previous assault.

Later on Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., Central Precinct officers continued to monitor the situation as another crowd formed in the area. PPB Dialogue Officers contacted the group, who were unwilling to talk. At 11 p.m., some of the individuals began spray painting the facility.

Officers then arrested two people for criminal mischief in the first degree. An additional arrest was made for a person wanted for damaging North Precinct in 2024. That person also was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree.

In response, on Monday, Police Chief Bob Day released the following statement: “We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the immigration issue, especially in light of recent events nationally and the situation unfolding in Los Angeles. I do not want any misinformation about what occurred and that is why we are releasing body camera footage about what occurred Saturday night and sharing this information publicly.

“I want to reiterate that state law and our own policy strictly prohibit the Portland Police Bureau from participating in immigration enforcement. Simply put, we have no role. In the situation on Saturday night, we responded to ensure that contractors could safely enter and park their van. On Sunday, we facilitated the crowd’s movement from private property to an area where they could lawfully protest. Later on Sunday, we made arrests for criminal behavior. As always, we remain firmly committed to protecting everyone’s right to peacefully express their views under the First Amendment. At the same time, we will continue to respond to criminal activity.

“Our Community Engagement Officer and I have already begun reaching out to some members of our Latino Advisory Council as well as Latino community leaders to ensure transparency regarding our actions. I have also spoken with Mayor Wilson, Council President Pirtle-Guiney and other City Councilors. In times like these, open, honest and timely communication is more important than ever.”