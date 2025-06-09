Registration open for Gresham’s Play Ball 2025 baseball/softball clinic

Published 9:47 am Monday, June 9, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

Registration is open to join Gresham's Play Ball 2025. (File photo)

Grab your bat and mitt, don your ball cap, and get ready to have a whole lot of fun.

Registration is now open for Play Ball 2025, Gresham’s annual baseball/softball extravaganza that offers an outdoor summer outing for children. The free clinic will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Pat Pfeifer Park, 140 N.E. 176th Ave.

The event is open to youths ages 5-14. Beginners are welcome, as no experience with the sport is required. Participants will learn the basics of baseball and softball through a series of stations led by Friends of Baseball and Seattle Mariners ON BASE.

Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall and city councilors will also be “having a ball” during the event.

  • All pre-registered participants will get:
  • Play Ball t-shirt
  • Ballpark lunch
  • Play Ball baseball/softball kit, including a bat and ball
  • Seattle Mariners swag

Register for Play Ball 2025 online at: tinyurl.com/5x7f37hh.

