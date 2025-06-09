Travel Portland launches citywide indie bookstore treasure hunt Published 10:56 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Travel Portland is launching the “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” of indie bookstores with its “Golden Bookmark” treasure hunt.

Starting Monday, June 9, handcrafted leather golden bookmarks, created in partnership with Orox Leather Co., a family-run Mexican American leather goods shop, will be hidden in independent bookstores across Portland.

Each bookmark can be redeemed for a $50 bookstore gift certificate at the Portland Visitor Center, 1132 S.W. Harvey Milk St., Suite No. 104, with 100 prizes available.

“Portland is America’s literary heart, and this local Golden Bookmark treasure hunt is our way of celebrating the bookstores and communities that make it so unique,” Megan Conway, president and CEO of Travel Portland, said in a news release. “It’s about inviting people to explore, discover and support the stories that live on every shelf.”

The treasure hunt will be in two phases: The first round starts on Monday, June 9, and the second round starts on Monday, June 16.

Most bookmarks are expected to be found by Sunday, June 22, and participants have until Saturday, June 28, to redeem them.

Winners may receive a gift certificate to a bookstore other than the one where they found the bookmark to encourage exploration of the city’s literary landscape.

This local treasure hunt is part of a broader national campaign, also launching June 9, in which golden bookmarks are placed inside Little Free Libraries across five U.S. cities, with 10 winners receiving a literary-themed getaway to Portland.

Participating Portland Bookstores:

Always Here Book Store

Annie Bloom’s Books

Books with Pictures

Broadway Books

Daedalus Books

Grand Gesture Books

Green Bean Books

Literary Arts

Monograph Bookwerks

Mother Foucault’s Bookstore

New Renaissance Bookshop

Postcard Bookshop

Powell’s Books

Third Eye Books

Two Rivers Bookstore

Vivienne Culinary Books

Wallace Books

Sunrise Books

For contest rules, directions and more information, visit: bit.ly/PortlandGoldenBookmark.