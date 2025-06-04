City Council expected to take more testimony about Portland police budget on Tuesday Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A special meeting of the council has been scheduled to take additional public testimony on the next Portland budget at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10. The tentatively approved budget was posted on the council’s webpage on Friday, June 6. The final vote is scheduled the day after the new hearing.

The council can make minor changes to the budget on June 11 before the final vote. One contentious issue remains a $1.9 million transfer from the Portland Police Bureau to Portland Parks & Recreation that passed on a 7-5 vote shortly before the midnight deadline for tentative approving the balanced budget on Wednesday, May 21.

The $1.9 million had been requested by Mayor Keith Wilson to help PPB fill 90 vacant positions. He said increasing public safety is necessary to continue the city’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Wilson is optimistic that an amendment to rescind the vote will be approved before the final vote.

“I’m hopeful it’s going to move forward,” Wilson said last week.

The council continued to discuss the transfer during a Wednesday, May 28, work session on the budget. It included a detailed explanation of how funds budgeted for vacant positions currently are being used to pay for overtime, preventing them from being used to hire new officers.

The work session happened at the same time as a protest opposing the PPB funding transfer in East Portland. It was held by Future Portland, a grassroots volunteer organization that supports safety and livability, included speakers representing both Portland and Gresham community groups and residents.

“I think the mayor, very wisely, chose to try to address the staffing issue that took us three decades to build. The city grew but the number of police officers serving it declined. So, I think we should follow his lead. I think it’s a shortcoming that needs to be addressed because one of the fundamental tenets of community is that when you need help, there are people around you to offer it,” KOIN 6 News reported Eli Arnold, a former Portland police officer, as saying.

A group with opposing views showed up and spoke in favor of the additional parks funding, however.

“I want you to remember this, every year Portland Police and police departments across the country keep asking for more and more money. The United States has the highest number of people in our jails and prisons of any country in the world. If funding our police made our communities safer, we should be the safest city and country in the world,” Sandy Chung, director of the ACLU of Oregon, was reported as saying.

More information on the June 10 meeting can be found at portland.gov/auditor/council-clerk/events.