UPDATE: Deputy who shot armed man in Portland identified Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Officer has identified the deputy who shot an armed man in Northeast Portland on Friday, June 6.

Deputy Matt Hansen is a 32-year veteran who joined MCSO in February 2025. He remains on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol. Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is leading the investigation of the incident.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released. He is hospitalized and his condition has not been released.

The Portland Police Bureau is leading the investigation.

The shooting happened shortly after the man was previously detained but released by Portland police officers. He was not armed at that time.

According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the incident began at 3:43 p.m. on June 6 when North Precinct officers responded to a disturbance callin the 4600 block of Northeast 116th Avenue where two men were reportedly fighting. When officers arrived, they found a possible suspect, who was briefly detained for the investigation. No crime victim was found, and the suspect was released to go to his home, which was nearby.

According to dispatch logs, the officers cleared the scene at 4:53 p.m. Minutes later, at 5:06 p.m. officers responded to another call in the same block. It said that the man was back out in the street holding a gun and fired a shot.

An on-duty Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy was in the area, heard the same call, and stopped to assist. As officers were returning the area, the sounds of additional gunshots were reported.

PPB said the deputy worked with the officers to challenge the suspect with the gun in the middle of Northeast 116th Avenue just south of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When he pointed his gun at the uniformed law enforcement personnel, the deputy fired a round from his patrol rifle. It strick the suspect, who dropped his gun.

Officers summoned emergency medical services (EMS), then moved in and provided trauma first aid until EMS arrived. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was seriously injured but his prognosis is unknown.

Officers secured the crime scene. A semiautomatic handgun was seized as evidence.

The PPB Homicide Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation. Because the incident involved a MCSO Deputy, the East County Major Crimes Team (ECMCT) also responded to the scene to assist. The ECMCT is made up of detectives with MCSO, the Gresham Police Department, the Port of Portland Police Department, and Oregon State Police. Chief Bob Day and Sheriff Nicole Morrisey-O’Donnell responded to the scene as well.

The preliminary investigation revealed that another area resident fired shots during this incident. That resident, an adult male, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

No officers, deputies, or community members were hurt. Detectives have documented some property damage from the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the neighbor.

Witnesses, both community members and law enforcement officers, are being interviewed by detectives. Anyone with information about this incident who has not already talked to police is asked to contact Det. Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092.