Hawthorne bridge closing for maintenance work Published 11:44 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists for 12 hours on Sunday, June 22, for maintenance work.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., maintenance crews will be working to grease the counterweight cables, which are part of regular maintenance for the bridge.

This closure is weather-dependent, and Sunday, June 29, during the same time frame is the backup date for the maintenance.

Alternative routes are recommended.

For more information on Multnomah County’s bridges, visit multco.us/bridges.