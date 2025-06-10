Longtime Oregon City Italian restaurant, Bugatti’s, closes Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

An Italian restaurant that had served the Oregon City community for 23 years announced its closure in early June.

Bugatti’s, which opened its Oregon City location at 334 Warner Milne Road in 2002, announced the closure via Facebook.

“The reasons and struggles are many. We will be focusing on a busy last week and taking care of staff as best we can. We truly appreciate your patronage and support over the many years and consider our tenure a triumph,” the restaurant shared.

Bugatti’s opened its West Linn location in 1991 before closing in late 2024 and the restaurant in Oregon City briefly served as its sole restaurant in operation.

Bugatti’s was owned by the R.B. Pamplin Corporation, which previously owned the Oregon City News and its sister publications before selling them to Carpenter Media Group last year.