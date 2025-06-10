Serial robber pleads guilty to Portland-area crimes, gets prison sentence Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Cory Jackson, who officials described as a “prolific robber,” pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 29, for his involvement in a series of Portland-area robberies.

Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison on his Multnomah County cases. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9.

These robberies included five different marijuana dispensaries and a bar in the county, according to a news release.

“No employee should go to work and face the barrel of a gun in a robbery. Cory Jackson and Melissa Maxwell, however, traumatized numerous hard working Portlanders by doing just that, over and over again,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Chris Shull said in a statement. “I’m glad they were both peaceably arrested and will be removed from this community, giving their many victims a sense of safety.”

Jackson also faces charges in Washington County and Clackamas County as well as at least one federal charge, officials said.

During the robberies, Jackson worked with an accomplice, 45-year-old Melissa Ann Maxwell, who pleaded guilty to several counts of robbery in April 2025. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The Portland Police Bureau originally released the following dates of Jackson’s robberies:

On April 25, 2023, Jackson used a gun to rob a dispensary in the 2500 block of Northwest Nicolai Street.

On June 19, 2023, Jackson used a gun to rob a dispensary in the 4500 block of Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

On June 28, 2023, Jackson used a gun to rob a dispensary in the 2000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

On July 21, 2023, Jackson used a gun to rob a dispensary in the 5200 block of Southeast 28th Avenue.

On September 6, 2023, Jackson used a gun to rob a dispensary in the 3200 block of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.

In addition to the crimes in Portland, Jackson is a suspect in numerous felony crimes in Washington, Arizona, and Nevada.

Surveillance video from Portland area robberies is available for viewing at youtube.com/watch?v=cex6VrO47pQ .