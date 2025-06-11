Contentious City Council tentatively adopts balanced Portland budget Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Portland City Council tentatively approved a balanced $8.5 billion budget after a lengthy and frequently acrimonious meeting on Wednesday, June 11. The final vote in next Wednesday.

The most highly publicized contentious issue ended in an awkward compromise when the council approved setting money aside for all public safety bureaus – including police, fire, 911, Portland Street Response and emergency management — to help them recruit workers. The council had previously agreed to transfer $1.9 million from the Portland Police Bureau intended to increase hiring to Portland Parks and Recreation for maintenance.

One of the final votes was to cut approximately $41,000 from each councilor’s office to balance the overall city budget that takes effect on July 1.

Much of the hearing was consumed over a last-minute decision about whether to provide Multnomah County with $4 million to open a sobering center for severely intoxicated people. Although the council supports the center, it withheld the money because the county recently delayed the opening of the center from 2026 to 2027.

The Multnomah County Commission is scheduled to approve its budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday, June 12.

The council’s budget-setting process was markedly different under the City Charter reforms approved by Portland voters in November 2022. The size of the council was increased from five members elected citywide to 12 elected in four geographic districts. All bureaus are not overseen by a professional city administrator instead of council members assigned by the mayor. As a result, when councilors wanted to change something in a bureau budget, they did not negotiate with the member in charge of it. Instead, they offered amendments for the entire council to consider with no single member responsible for the bureau’s final budget.

Debates over amendments on Wednesday were frequently heated, with councilors complaining they had not received answers to their questions from the city administrator or had been betrayed by other members at the last minute.

The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. and ended around 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.