Downtown Woodburn launches new summer event series Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The city of Woodburn is launching a new monthly summer event series designed to bring the community together through music, art, shopping and food.

Fridays on 1st & Front will take place every second Friday of the month on North First and North Front Streets, transforming the heart of the city into a vibrant gathering space. The next event is scheduled from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on July 11.

Each Friday event will feature live music in the Downtown Plaza, pop-up art galleries at the Bungalow Theatre and specials from downtown businesses.

“Bring your family, meet up with friends, and support local businesses as we make the heart of Woodburn the place to be this summer,” the city announced.

The July 11 kickoff event will focus predominantly on music and art. The Aug. 8 festivities will include a car show and the annual Fiesta Court coronation.

For full details and updates on the series, visit the event webpage at tinyurl.com/2s4hjmhs.