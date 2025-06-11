Here are ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Portland Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

As Juneteenth approaches, there will be a multitude of ways to celebrate across the Rose City, from festivals to educational events to supporting local Black-owned businesses.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday to commemorate the day Union troops enforced the abolition of slavery and the liberation of all enslaved African Americans who remained in bondage in Texas until June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued and instated in America.

In 2021, Juneteenth was made a Federal Holiday. Oregon also signed a bill for Juneteenth to become a state holiday in 2022.

Let’s check out these upcoming Portland events:

Annual Juneteenth Festival and Parade

From noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, participants can engage in the 53rd annual Juneteenth Festival. The Clara Peoples Freedom Trail Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School and work its way down Martin Luther King Boulevard, followed by a public festival at Lillis-Albina Park at North Flint Avenue and Russell Street.

The event features music from Tahirah Memory and includes Kirk Green, Versatyl and Bridge City Soul. There will be food vendors, a beer and wine garden, a children’s area and raffles.

Juneteenth Oregon, the event host, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting, strengthening communities and sharing knowledge of the history of Juneteenth.

For more, visit juneteenthor.com

Bloom Runway Dynasty IX

New for this year, this Juneteenth-weekend fashion show is returning after being on hiatus for five years.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at The Melody Ballroom, this event showcases BIPOC designers and blends high fashion, streetwear and culture. Attendees also can explore a curated marketplace of BIPOC-owned brands, enjoy a live spoken word performance from Majik along with dancer Ola Onipede and connect with industry leaders at the post-show dance party mixer with DJ Solo.

For more, visit bloom-agency.com.

Juneteenth Celebration at Dawson Park

Hosted by The Miracles Club Outreach Team, guests can attend this free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at Dawson Park on North Lombard Street. There will be food, free haircuts, a domino tournament, a free throw and three-point basketball contest, a TikTok dance contest, an art station, snow cones, cotton candy and more.

Celebrations will continue at the The Miracles Club from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, at 4200 N.E. Martin Luther King Blvd., with kids activities, music, guest speakers, a barbecue and more.

The Miracles Club is a community recovery center that offers addiction peer services to the African American Community, a fellowship hall, a wellness program, events and meeting space for community recovery meetings.

For more, visit miraclesclub.org.

Portland Art Museum “Power of Place”

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, community members are welcomed to celebrate Juneteenth through film and conversation at the Portland Art Museum, 3530 S.E. Division St.

Two short films will kickoff the event, “Dear Young Black Portland” and “Where We Goin: The Power of Place,” each capturing personal and collective stories rooted in Black identity, home and belonging.

After the screenings, guests can stick around for a live, interactive talk with the filmmakers and locals who brought the stories to life.

For more, visit tomorrowtheater.org.

Juneteenth at Leach Botanical Garden

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, guests can get free admission to the Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave., and visit the immersive garden full of native plants and horticultural collections.

This is a drop-in event only. The last entry is welcomed at 4:30 p.m. Parking is limited, so guests can park from a walkable distance or choose and alternative option like carpooling. Visitors may be turned away or asked to wait if parking is full.

For more, visit leachgarden.org.

8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

Only a few seats remain for the 8 Seconds Rodeo on Sunday, June 15, in Portland. Founded by Portland native Ivan McLellan, this event aims to expose local youth to the traditions of Black cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

Here attendees will find the classic events like bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing, all done by the top Black western athletes across the United States.

The event takes places at the Portland Expo Center and has limited tickets remaining.

For more, visit 8secondsrodeo.com.

Eat and shop at local Black-owned businesses

While out participating in community events, it’s encouraged to eat at Black-owned business in Portland to further celebrate Juneteenth. A full directory of options is available online at iloveblackfood.com/pdx-directory. From A-Z, there are options for where to eat, no matter the craving, in the community.

Other resources to find Black-owned restaurants, businesses and more can be found at pdxblackexcellence.com/food-drink which showcases updated lists of a variety of Portland-area places to visit.