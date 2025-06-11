Hillsboro’s Fourth of July Parade marches on with nearly a century of tradition Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Nearly a century since first lining up, candy will fly, flags will ripple and people will pack downtown Hillsboro once again for one of the city’s longest-running traditions.

Hosted by the Hillsboro Rotary Club, the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade returns at 10 a.m. sharp on Friday, July 4 — with kids scrambling for sweets and tens of thousands lounging back to admire decked-out floats.

Dating back to 1926, the event has become a staple of the summer season — a tradition that has been kept alive since the Rotary took over hosting in the 1960s, with Rotary member Bob Rollinger leading planning since 2014.

This year’s celebration, themed “United We Thrive,” already has more than 60 float entries — with more expected as the big day approaches. Local nonprofits, small businesses, churches and youth groups are all set to march in the nearly 100-year-old tradition, joined by plenty of familiar faces.

“We’ve got a ton of people who haven’t missed a parade in longer than I’ve been running it,” Rollinger said. “They’ll be out there pulling a wagon with their grandkids or marching with their group.”

Among the returning mainstays are the 1st Marine Division from Portland — a unit of active and retired Marines who roll in with vehicles and dress blues — and, if all goes to plan, the Washington County Sheriff’s Posse on horseback.

All four Hillsboro high school marching bands will perform along the route, and scholarship recipients from Hillsboro Rotary — who saw a total of $72,000 awarded this year — will greet the crowd from the club’s float. Other regulars include the Hillsboro Heat swim team and local baseball programs.

This year’s grand marshal is Jaime Miranda, owner of M&M Marketplace, recognized by Rotary for his role in building a welcoming, multicultural space that reflects the city’s diversity.

“His mission goes far beyond providing retail space; Jaime has transformed M&M into a vibrant cultural hub where everyone feels welcome,” the Rotary club wrote on its website. “Under his leadership, the marketplace has become a vital meeting point for Hillsboro’s diverse communities, particularly in integrating and uplifting the Latino community.”

The parade isn’t the only tradition making a return — the Hillsboro Rotary Run 5K and Kids Dash is back for its second year, giving residents a chance to lace up and run the parade route before the floats roll out. Kids can also join a free, shorter dash that starts near the Walters Cultural Arts Center.

The run was once an annual Rotary tradition, held in partnership with Tuality Hospital, but paused after the hospital’s 2019 merger with Oregon Health & Science University. Last year, the Downtown Hillsboro Run Club helped bring it back — and it has quickly regained popularity.

While Rollinger has long served as the guiding force behind the parade, he’s preparing to pass the torch. Rotary Parade Committee assistant Pat Robison is expected to take the reins next year.

“I’ll be 78 on July 10,” Rollinger said with a laugh. “It’s time to get some younger guys who know the ins and outs. Pat’s done a great job learning the ropes.”

As the tradition marches toward its 100th year, Rollinger says the reason it endures is simple: the people.

“It’s a community effort every year,” he said. “We have people go out and put those notices on doors; they’ll go fix the float up. If they’re not in the parade, they’re a marshal somewhere — making sure a little kid doesn’t run out to chase candy. It’s a lot of fun.”

For a parade route map and more information, visit hillsbororotary.org/parade.