Lake Oswego representative’s Vietnamese American Remembrance Day bill passes through both chambers Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A bill proposed by Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, to designate April 30, 2025 as Vietnamese American Remembrance Day has passed both chambers of the Oregon Legislature and awaits the signature of Gov. Tina Kotek.

The bill passed in the Senate during a vote Wednesday, June 11 after receiving approval in the Oregon House of Representatives in April.

Nguyen told the Oregon House in April that he wanted to commemorate the migration of many thousands of Vietnamese immigrants to America following the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 and the contributions they have made since then.

“We are a community shaped by loss, but defined by resilience and also by our deep gratitude to this nation for opening its doors when we had nowhere else to go,” Nguyen said in April.