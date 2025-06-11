Make plans for 40th Summer Kite Festival spectacle at Lincoln City Published 12:15 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Professionals are flying kites at Lincoln City's Summer Kite Festival main site, but there'll be plenty of flyin' fun for everybody on the beaches. (Courtesy Photo: Explore Lincoln City) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Kites fill the sky at Lincoln City's Summer Kite Festival. (Courtesy Photo: Explore Lincoln City)

There’s a pretty big event on the Oregon Coast coming up, and it’s also celebrating a major milestone.

The Summer Kite Festival at Lincoln City celebrates its 40th year, June 21-22. There’ll be two full days of impressive kite demonstrations and hands-on activities at the beach and at the D River State Recreation Site, located off US-101 in the heart of Lincoln City.

Sky-high artistry, along with carnival games and more, entertains the whole family.

From publicity: The Summer Kite Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and professional kite fliers from around the world will fill the sky with awe-inspiring performances. Attendees will be mesmerized by the captivating performances of teams, duos, and solo fliers on the expansive kite field. Throughout the festival, guests can marvel at the larger-than-life show kites, including breaching whales and other colorful sea creatures dancing through the air.

“The Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival is a cherished tradition that captures the essence of summer at the Oregon Coast,” said Kim Cooper Findling, director of Explore Lincoln City. “Visitors can look forward to a weekend full of playful skies, ocean breezes, and a welcoming spirit that brings people back year after year. The beach skies come alive with soaring creations, from intricate designs to larger-than-life characters—all flown by some of the world’s top kite fliers.”

Beyond the aerial performances, the festival offers hands-on fun for all ages. Families can participate in free kite-making workshops via Family Promise of Lincoln County, while Pixie Fest carnival games provide entertainment with the proceeds benefiting the Lincoln City Kiwanis Club. Guests can also explore the wind garden and browse art kite displays along the sand.

Festival-goers can enjoy authentic local cuisine from Kristi’s Food Truck, which is owned by members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Kristi’s serves hot dogs, burgers, Indian tacos, and more.

Free parking and shuttle service will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln City Community Center and the top of the parking garage at Lincoln City Outlets.

While kite flying is limited to professional fliers at the main festival site, guests are encouraged to fly their own kites at other areas along Lincoln City’s seven miles of public beaches. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome on the beach, and all service animals are permitted on festival grounds and shuttles.