Springwater Trail honors ‘small but mighty’ Class of 2025 Published 9:56 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Springwater Trail High School is a “small, strange, beautiful place” that continues to produce some incredible young folks.

“Our small school is unique,” said senior Brooklyn Walker. “This is a place where the whole student body can fit into a coffee shop.”

For some that can be intimidating. You can’t hide within the crowd while attending Springwater. It’s in the name — Titans. But thanks to a robust support system of friends, teachers, and loved ones, those students are towering.

“We have been there for each other — helped each other grow into wonderful human beings,” Walker said.

Those “wonderful humans” took the stage and enjoyed the well-deserved spotlight — heck they are used to it at this point. Springwater Trail High School honored the Class of 2025 during its 23rd Commencement Ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11, at Barlow High’s Auditorium.

“It is crazy this day has come so fast,” said Amy Gutierrez Lara, another student speaker. “This journey was not just about inside the classroom, but all the other moments too.”

“Congrats Class of 2025, we did it,” she added with a beaming smile.

During commencement school’s World Music Band performed the prelude and recessional. Four kids were recognized as near-salutatorians (we are waiting on some final grades out of Mt. Hood Community College). David Shaddix was the valedictorian; Ever Calderon got the Principal’s Award; and Emilie Hurt received the Outstanding Senior Award.

Class of 2025

Earned more than $464,000 in scholarships and grants

76% received at least one scholarship/grant

2% will join the Armed Forces

11% will attend a trade or vocational school

16% will work while exploring their futures

71% will attend college

“If there is something tugging at your heart, follow it,” said Mary Aziz Nashed. “This place made me feel seen — it is where I learned the most important lessons in my life.”

There is no more intimate commencement ceremony than what Springwater offers. Because there are so few graduates, the spotlight is equally shared among them. One of the most special moments (other than seeing the graduates walk across the stage) is a video featuring all the members of the class.

“Springwater is a small, strong community,” Principal Ryan Blaszak said.

This year’s commencement was dedicated to Alexander Ortiz De Jesus, who died in 2023. His family was in attendance, and he was given an honorary degree.