Suspect arsonist of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Portland turns themself in Published 9:57 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Domanique L. Wahl-Stephens was arrested by Portland police on Wednesday, June 11, for the alleged arson of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

Around 5 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported being on scene for a fire at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Brooklyn neighborhood, according to its social media post.

The 45-year-old suspect reportedly called 911 to turn himself in for starting the early morning fire. Wahl-Stephens was determined to be experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the fire, according to a news release.

Wahl-Stephens is booked at the Multnomah County Department of Corrections on one count of second-degree arson.

There are an estimated $3,000 worth of damages to the church, including its original doors from the 1890s, officials said.