Wallowa has a bank again Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

From left, branch Manager Theresa Spaur, and Summer McCracken, retail regional manager for Umpqua Bank, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the new branch in Wallowa on June 9, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) Theresa Spaur, the branch manager of the new Umpqua Bank branch in Wallowa, visits with a bank official during the grand opening June 9, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) From left, Dan Grigg, CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, an Umpqua bank official and Clint Stein, CEO of Umpqua Bank, visit June 9, 2025, during the grand opening of the new Umpqua branch in Wallowa. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

Umpqua opens new branch in Wallowa County

WALLOWA — Wallowa once again has a bank.

Umpqua Bank held its grand opening June 9 of a new branch in Wallowa, with dozens of community members and bank officials teeming throughout the former Community Bank at 202 N. Storie St. that closed several years ago leaving the town bank-less.

Since then, Wallowans have had to drive to Enterprise or farther, to Elgin, to do their banking, unless they were able to do it online.

But that’s no longer the case.

The new manager of the Wallowa branch, Theresa Spaur, feels right at home.

“I live just a couple of blocks away from the bank,” she said.

She also has family around Wallowa, with three kids and four grandchildren.

“It’s the grandkids that keep you busy,” she laughed.

Clint Stein, Umpqua CEO who formerly lived in Enterprise, is now based in Tacoma, Washington.

He greeted Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, noting that was a position he held in 2001.

“That was a bit before your time,” he laughed.

He noted another guest, Brooke Pace, hospital director of communications and experience, was a neighbor of his growing up.

He emphasized how Umpqua will take part in the community by doing what banks do — doling out money.

Stein welcomed Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock, who often handles economic development issues for the county. Hillock was there to accept a donation of $25,000 for the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.

Another community member, Dan Grigg, the CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital and the Wallowa Valley Health Care District, accepted $25,000 on their behalf from the bank.

Stein noted he has a long connection to the health district, having done his first audit on it in 1994.

The amount of the donation may be considerably less, but Sarah Gonnella and Laura Stauffer were glad to receive $5,000 for the Wallowa Valley Youth Soccer Association, which will buy plenty of soccer balls and T-shirts.

All expressed their appreciation for the bank’s generosity.

Wallowa’s new branch is Umpqua’s second in the county, along with Enterprise. Community Bank recently sold out to Spokane Teachers Credit Union, which has branches in Enterprise and Joseph.

Spaur is looking forward to the bank’s presence in Wallowa.

“I think it’s going to be great” having the bank here, she said. “We’ll give great service. Without the customers, we wouldn’t be here.”

Stein agreed.

“It’s great for people to not have to drive all the way to Enterprise,” he said. “If we can make a difference in the community … that’s what we want to do.”