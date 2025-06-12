Coming to TV/computer near you: Rose City Rollers help start roller derby series on Pluto TV Published 2:55 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Rose City Rollers, perhaps the country’s biggest and best roller derby club, has attracted quite a following for home matches at The Hangar at Oaks Amusement Park.

And, of course, its all-star team reigns as WFTDA world champs, and you’ve possibly seen them on television.

Well, now some Rose City Rollers matches can be seen on TV (or computer) — as in Pluto TV, as the Rollers have partnered with All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) and Pluto TV to stream live roller derby matches. The matches start 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at — you guessed it — Portland. Rose City takes on Angel City Derby of Los Angeles in a battle of two of the sport’s top teams at The Hangar. (In-person tickets available at rosecityrollers.com).

AWSN is co-founded by actor and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg.

Over the coming months, Rose City will present the All-Star Roller Derby Series — a multi-game event designed to showcase the sport’s intensity, strategy, and electric energy to millions of global viewers. While future matchups are still being finalized, each game promises to deliver elite competition and elevate Portland’s status as an international epicenter for roller derby.

“This is the moment we’ve been working toward for 21 years,” said Kim “Rocket Mean” Stegeman, executive director of Rose City Rollers. “To bring the excitement of derby to audiences around the world — and introduce millions to this fast, fierce, radically inclusive sport — is a dream come true. We’re proud to help lead the surge in visibility for women’s and gender-expansive athletes.”

From publicity: The AWSN partnership marks a historic opportunity to fuel the global growth of roller derby — amplifying a community-powered sport that thrives on empowerment, equity, and fierce competition. With world-class coverage and a shared mission to spotlight underrepresented athletes, the All-Star Roller Derby Series sets the stage for a new era of roller derby fandom.

Doors open for Saturday’s match at 7 p.m. with the match starting at 8 p.m. at The Hangar, 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way.

For streaming info: pluto.tv.