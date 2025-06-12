Downtown Gresham night of comedy features headliner Auggie Smith Published 12:05 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A Downtown Gresham restaurant is bringing the laughs this summer with a comedy show helmed by a legend.

Boccelli’s Ristorante is presenting “Comedy Night” Thursday, July 17, with a pair of gut-busting shows that will herald a weekend filled with arts, entertainment and community events. The shows (18+ with an ID) will be at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the restaurant, 333 N. Main Ave.

The shows are led by Eastside Comedy, an organization formed to bring more laughs into East Multnomah County.

The headliner is Auggie Smith, an internationally recognized comedian with a 30-year career. His dynamic style earned him appearances on Comedy Central and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He is frequently featured on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show.”

Smith has sharp wit and energetic performances. He has won titles like “Club Comic of the Year” at the Aspen Comedy Festival; and top honors at both the Seattle and San Francisco International Comedy Competitions.

The evening of laughs also features Monica Nevi, an acclaimed comedian from Washington. She transitioned from collegiate basketball to the comedy stage after an injury cut short her sports career. Nevi has clever sarcasm and relatable storytelling. She appeared on FOX’s “Laughs TV Show;” ESPN’s “Sports Center;” and has two No. 1 comedy albums.

Local comic Amanda Arnold will emcee the Gresham event.

Purchase tickets online at eastsidecomedy.ludus.com

The night of comedy serves as a lead-in for the Festival of Arts in Gresham, which will bring thousands to town.