Local couple opening wine cafe in West Linn’s Historic Willamette area Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Robbie Hanson and Jonathan Scrimenti are opening Taste Wine Cafe in West Linn (staff photo: Holly Bartholomew). 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Taste Wine Cafe will open in West Linn's Historic Willamette area in June (staff photo: Holly Bartholomew).

Robbie Hanson and Jonathan Scrimenti didn’t know at first that the small wine cafe they signed a lease for was not in Southwest Portland like they thought but actually just a few miles from their home in West Linn (In the restaurant world, sometimes property deals are done before the buyer knows the exact location so people don’t learn before an owner wishes that a restaurant will be closing). But when they found out they had secured the Willamette Falls Drive location that was previously home to Allium and Chantrel, they were thrilled.

Hanson and Scrimenti had been thinking of opening a wine cafe for a few years but the perfect location eluded them until a conversation with a real estate broker led them to the former Chantrel spot.

“We love the community here in the historic downtown area so to be a part of that was a no-brainer for us,” Hanson said.

Scrimenti clarified that Taste, the name they’ve given their wine cafe, will be more than a wine bar where patrons sip a few glasses and enjoy light snacks.

“We will of course have a lot of wine – over 20 glass pours and over 100 bottles – but we also have entrees, like salmon, pasta, cast iron pork chop,” Hanson said.

They expect Taste will be best known for their sharable tasting plates and plan to have about a dozen plates that will rotate throughout the seasons.

As for the wine, Hanson said they hope to introduce people to varieties they haven’t tried before. They’ve brought in wines from across the world – Greece, Chile, Spain, New Zealand as a few examples – as well as from local vineyards.

The inspiration for Taste came from Scrimenti and Hanson’s love of throwing parties where they have friends over to try a bunch of wines and food. That’s the experience they hope patrons find at Taste.

“We’re going to be a place that’s easy to hang out, whether it’s for a happy hour glass of wine or it’s going out to celebrate something,” Scrimenti said.

While drawing on culinary influences from all around the world – Italian bruschetta, Spanish tapas and Asian flavor profiles to name a few – the couple said they did not want to put labels on the food at Taste.

“Our menu is going to be as fun and adventurous as our wine list,” Hanson said.

After taking over the lease in late May, Hanson and Scrimenti remodeled the space to brighten and liven it up – removing carpeting, repainting, replacing lighting and furniture.

Once the remodel is complete, with Hanson and Scrimenti working right alongside the contractors to speed the process along, they should be ready to open in mid-to-late June.