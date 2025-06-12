Metro East Web Academy Class of 2025 ‘breaks through’ education barriers Published 9:43 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A graduation ceremony held in Downtown Gresham meant something to a whole lot of people.

It was a packed house for Metro East Web Academy’s 15th in-person commencement ceremony Thursday, June 12. Held at East Hill Church, the room was bursting at the seams. Hundreds of people piled into the space to cheer, laugh and wipe away proud tears as they celebrated the impressive members of the Class of 2025. Many had to resort to standing room only.

“Thank you everyone for the amazing support you are showing these students and this school,” said Christina Struyk-Bonn, executive director of MEWA. “We never thought we would become this big.”

A large part of the ceremony was set aside for six student speakers to share their journeys.

“We have arrived at this milestone together,” said Adeline Gronnert. “High school was not always easy, but we made it. We overcame the all these challenges and finally made it.”

“Thank you to our parents, friends and family who never stopped supporting and believing in us,” said Emma Anundi-Boland. “We have proven success does not require the traditional path.”

“This was different and unique, but we made it our own,” Anundi-Boland added.

Imani Kowalski echoed support for the many folks who filled that space with cheers.

“It was a long journey, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” he said. “Never stop pursuing your ‘why,’ your reason to endure and smile through the hard times.

Sophia Sara Verdoorn thanked many people, including God for leading her to her mom, who adopted Verdoorn at 11 years old.

“Today is about that new chapter in our lives,” she said. “As we take that next step we must carry love from those who have supported us.”

Sara Youssef and Esperanza Meiers both focused on their faith.

“I would not be standing here today if not for Jesus Christ,” Youssef said. “I always knew deep down I was never truly alone.”

“Put your hope in something that lasts, that won’t fail you,” Meiers said. “Jesus Christ won’t fail you.”

Sophia Pompeyo-Avila received the Michael Harris Founder’s Scholarship. Michael Johnson got the Nicole Campbell Memorial Scholarship. Anundi-Boland received the Blake Hirschmugl Memorial Scholarship.