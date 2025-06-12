Three arrested during Portland ICE protest Published 6:27 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Portland police arrested three people during protests at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Waterfront late Wednesday, June 11.

Two were arrested after a fire was set to the side of the building. The third was charged with assaulting a Portland police officer.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were monitoring an ongoing protest in the area when, at 9:50 p.m., a man was seen stacking flammable material against the ICE building. Another man walked up and placed a lit flare on the material, starting a fire.

The fire was extinguished by someone in the federal facility before it caused any significant damage.

At 10:44 p.m., PPB officers moved in and arrested the two suspects charged with reckless burning. During the arrest, another suspect punched and tried to choke a police officer. She was arrested as well. The officer was not seriously hurt.

A pole had been placed against the main lobby entrance to the building. Due to the potential life safety issue caused by the blockage, officers moved the pole.

As soon as the suspects were transported away, the PPB officers left the scene. No further criminal activity was observed.

Arrested were:

Trenton E. Barker, 34, of Portland, reckless burning

Austin J. Deever, 25, of Portland, reckless burning and criminal trespass in the second degree

Geovanna Carrasco, 27, of Portland, assaulting a public safety officer (two counts)

They were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The Portland Police Bureau said the arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech. Portland officers are restricted from engaging immigration enforcement by Oregon law and PPB Directive 810.10.