Here’s the 2025 All-PIL baseball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions Published 5:17 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Sunset beats Grant High School on Saturday to take home the 2025 State 6A Baseball Championship. (Jonathan House / Portland Tribune) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Cody Roletto doing some baseball. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Grant senior third baseman Kaeden Cruse makes a throw over to first against Jesuit in the 6A state baseball semifinals June 3 at Jesuit High School.

Grant High School baseball made a memorable run to the 6A state championship game after winning the PIL crown, so it’s no surprise to see the Generals up and down the All-PIL list.

The Generals earned 11 spots across the first and second team, as well as the honorable mention list.

They also cleaned up in the top honors with senior Kaeden Cruse being named the Co-Player of the Year alongside Ida B. Wells senior Cody Roletto.

Cruse finished the year batting .443 with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .540 on-base percentage. He also pitched a little bit, throwing 12 innings with a 2.33 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Roletto had quite the year at the plate as well, batting .484 with 93 at-bats, adding in 39 RBIs, with three home runs and a .505 OBP.

Grant also took home the Pitcher of the Year honor with senior Cooper Yudhishthu dominating all season. He finished the year with 70.2 IP and had a 2.28 ERA with 92 strikeouts compared to 31 walks.

Guiding that Generals club was Matt Kabza, who was named the Coach of the Year with Grant going 22-8 overall, winning the PIL with a 13-1 record and taking second in the state tournament, the Generals first time in the state title game since 1958.

Wells was next on the All-PIL leaderboard with nine positions earned, followed by Lincoln with eight spots, Roosevelt with seven, McDaniel with four, Cleveland and Jefferson tied with three apiece and Franklin with one.

Here is the complete list of All-PIL honors:

Coach of the Year: Matt Kabza, Grant

Co-Player of the Year: Kaeden Cruse, Grant and Cody Roletto, Wells

Pitcher of the Year: Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant

First team

1B: Diego Martinez Griffin, Grant, senior

1B: Cody Roletto, Wells, senior

C: Brady McCarthy, Grant, senior

C: Ramsey Prentice, Wells, sophomore

DH: Elliot Raiton, Grant, junior

IF: Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior

IF: Kaeden Cruse, Grant, senior

IF: Grant Snidow, Grant, sophomore

IF: Owen Sonne, McDaniel, senior

IF: Cam Hammer, Wells, senior

OF: Blake Timothy, Lincoln, junior

OF: Graeme Warner-McGee, Lincoln, junior

OF: Jackson Poole, Wells, senior

OF: Ian Kolmer, Wells, senior

SP: Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior

SP: Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant, senior

SP: Jinki Tomita, Grant, junior

SP: Jack Aleskus, Lincoln, sophomore

RP: Harrison Mayhew, Lincoln, junior

Second team

1B: Ezra Oster, Cleveland, senior

C: Max Nebel, Roosevelt, senior

DH: Hunter Arana, Lincoln, freshman

IF: Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior

IF: Luke Caron, Grant, junior

IF: Grady Wilmot, Lincoln, sophomore

IF: Landon Collar, Roosevelt, senior

OF: Martin Elardo, Grant, junior

OF: Cody Brewer, McDaniel, senior

OF: Callahan Hare, Roosevelt, freshman

OF: Diggy Griffin, Wells, senior

SP: Jack Rempfer, Jefferson, senior

SP: James Ruona-Banister, McDaniel, junior

SP: Jack Burnham, Wells, sophomore

SP: Grae Wilson, Wells, sophomore

Honorable Mention

1B: Quinn Stevens, Lincoln, senior

C: Santino Flores, Franklin, junior

IF: Harrison Mayhew, Lincoln, junior

IF: Calvin Sorensen, Grant, sophomore

IF: Riley Flynn, McDaniel, junior

IF: Ezra Arp, Roosevelt, freshman

OF: Geo Carstens-Cornwall, Jefferson, junior

OF: Tre Hoffert, Grant, senior

OF: Milo Salomone, Roosevelt, junior

SP: Dean Fillinger, Roosevelt, senior

SP: Finn Houseman, Roosevelt, senior

SP: Oliver Hastings, Wells, sophomore