Here’s the 2025 All-PIL baseball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions
Published 5:17 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
Grant High School baseball made a memorable run to the 6A state championship game after winning the PIL crown, so it’s no surprise to see the Generals up and down the All-PIL list.
The Generals earned 11 spots across the first and second team, as well as the honorable mention list.
They also cleaned up in the top honors with senior Kaeden Cruse being named the Co-Player of the Year alongside Ida B. Wells senior Cody Roletto.
Cruse finished the year batting .443 with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .540 on-base percentage. He also pitched a little bit, throwing 12 innings with a 2.33 ERA and seven strikeouts.
Roletto had quite the year at the plate as well, batting .484 with 93 at-bats, adding in 39 RBIs, with three home runs and a .505 OBP.
Grant also took home the Pitcher of the Year honor with senior Cooper Yudhishthu dominating all season. He finished the year with 70.2 IP and had a 2.28 ERA with 92 strikeouts compared to 31 walks.
Guiding that Generals club was Matt Kabza, who was named the Coach of the Year with Grant going 22-8 overall, winning the PIL with a 13-1 record and taking second in the state tournament, the Generals first time in the state title game since 1958.
Wells was next on the All-PIL leaderboard with nine positions earned, followed by Lincoln with eight spots, Roosevelt with seven, McDaniel with four, Cleveland and Jefferson tied with three apiece and Franklin with one.
Here is the complete list of All-PIL honors:
Coach of the Year: Matt Kabza, Grant
Co-Player of the Year: Kaeden Cruse, Grant and Cody Roletto, Wells
Pitcher of the Year: Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant
First team
1B: Diego Martinez Griffin, Grant, senior
1B: Cody Roletto, Wells, senior
C: Brady McCarthy, Grant, senior
C: Ramsey Prentice, Wells, sophomore
DH: Elliot Raiton, Grant, junior
IF: Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior
IF: Kaeden Cruse, Grant, senior
IF: Grant Snidow, Grant, sophomore
IF: Owen Sonne, McDaniel, senior
IF: Cam Hammer, Wells, senior
OF: Blake Timothy, Lincoln, junior
OF: Graeme Warner-McGee, Lincoln, junior
OF: Jackson Poole, Wells, senior
OF: Ian Kolmer, Wells, senior
SP: Arlo Copony, Cleveland, junior
SP: Cooper Yudhishthu, Grant, senior
SP: Jinki Tomita, Grant, junior
SP: Jack Aleskus, Lincoln, sophomore
RP: Harrison Mayhew, Lincoln, junior
Second team
1B: Ezra Oster, Cleveland, senior
C: Max Nebel, Roosevelt, senior
DH: Hunter Arana, Lincoln, freshman
IF: Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior
IF: Luke Caron, Grant, junior
IF: Grady Wilmot, Lincoln, sophomore
IF: Landon Collar, Roosevelt, senior
OF: Martin Elardo, Grant, junior
OF: Cody Brewer, McDaniel, senior
OF: Callahan Hare, Roosevelt, freshman
OF: Diggy Griffin, Wells, senior
SP: Jack Rempfer, Jefferson, senior
SP: James Ruona-Banister, McDaniel, junior
SP: Jack Burnham, Wells, sophomore
SP: Grae Wilson, Wells, sophomore
Honorable Mention
1B: Quinn Stevens, Lincoln, senior
C: Santino Flores, Franklin, junior
IF: Harrison Mayhew, Lincoln, junior
IF: Calvin Sorensen, Grant, sophomore
IF: Riley Flynn, McDaniel, junior
IF: Ezra Arp, Roosevelt, freshman
OF: Geo Carstens-Cornwall, Jefferson, junior
OF: Tre Hoffert, Grant, senior
OF: Milo Salomone, Roosevelt, junior
SP: Dean Fillinger, Roosevelt, senior
SP: Finn Houseman, Roosevelt, senior
SP: Oliver Hastings, Wells, sophomore