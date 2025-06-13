Gresham Fire deploys to join battle against Rowena wildfire Published 12:25 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Rowena Fire is threatening homes throughout the Columbia River Gorge. (Courtesy photo: Oregon Fire Marshal) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Firefighters from across the state were mobilized to the Columbia River Gorge. (Courtesy photo: Oregon Fire Marshal)

A pair of Gresham firefighters and a brush rig deployed Thursday evening, June 12, as part of the Multnomah County Task Force to Waco County, where the wildfire rages.

The Rowena Fire sparked Wednesday afternoon, June 11, west of The Dalles near Interstate 84 and spurred Level 3 evacuations in the surrounding areas. In total the Oregon State Fire Marshal sent eight task forces to aid in the extinguishment efforts.

Those teams were from Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Clackamas, Marion, Washington, Polk and Yamhill counties. Their main focus has been structure protection.

The fast-moving wildfire has destroyed at least 20 homes and more than 3,500 acres have burned. The Rowena Fire was human-caused, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. That does not mean someone intentionally started the blaze.

“This early-season conflagration should come as a reminder to Oregonians to be ready for wildfire,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “The predictions for this summer are extremely concerning. I am asking everyone to take that extra minute to be mindful of the conditions and remember it takes a single spark to ignite a disaster.”

Wildfire zone

The fire has spread quickly due to dry conditions and gusty winds. Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize resources. FEMA authorized funds to fight the fire. The Salvation Army will assist wildfire evacuees and firefighters.

About 733 homes fall within the Level 3 “Go Now” orders. About 1,195 are within Level 2 “Be Set.”

The Red Cross opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School. Officials are using the Wasco County Fairgrounds for livestock, horses, and folks with trailers.

The Gorge has been the site of high-profile wildfires in the last decade. The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire was the most infamous after a teenager used fireworks during a burn ban. That blaze consumed 50,000 acres and jumped the Columbia River.

The Tunnel Fire burned 500 acres on the Washington side in 2023. The Microwave Tower burned last year near Mosier.