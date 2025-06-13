Gresham’s Summer Kids in the Park offers free activities, lunch Published 12:34 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

A summer kids program is returning to Gresham parks this month.

Summer Kids in the Park offers free lunches and activities to all youths up to age 18. There is no cost to participate, and no registration is required. There is supervision at each location, though parents/guardians are encouraged to stay at the park. Children younger than age 8 should not be left alone.

The program will run Monday-Thursday, June 23 through Aug. 8. Each park will feature arts and crafts, group games, and special guests. The activities will vary daily, and each spot has slightly different schedules.

SKIP is held at four locations:

Main City Park

219 S. Main Ave., partnership with YMCA

Lunch: 1-1:30 p.m.

Activities: 1-3 p.m.

Red Sunset Park

2403 N.E. Red Sunset Dr., partnership with YMCA

Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.

Activities: 1-3 p.m.

Vance Park

1400 S.E. 182nd Ave., partnership with Day One Tech Stem

Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.

Activities: Noon to 3 p.m.

Nadaka Nature Park

17615 N.E. Glisan St., partnership with Play Grow Learn

Lunch: Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Activities: Noon to 2 p.m.

The lunches are provided through the Gresham-Barlow School District’s summer lunch program. For more information, email ParkQuestions@GreshamOregon.gov