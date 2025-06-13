Last call for Portland’s Rams Head pub closing in June Published 11:38 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Pull out those smartphones and head to the calendar app because McMenamins’ Rams Head pub in Portland is closing for good at 11:59 p.m. sharp on Monday, June 30.

It’s the last call after decades of service.

In the coming weeks, guests can stop by for a final stamp on their passport and attend one final hoorah on the closing day. Patrons can join the crew for a final toast of sparkling wine to say farewell to the 35-year-old pub.

Through the end of the month, there are Time Warp specials, such as fan-favorite sandwiches, or guests can try the Tea Cup Punch, which is a prohibition-style cocktail served in tea cups. A Tribute Wall is on display of a growing collection of Polaroid photos honoring the regulars.

A final “Last Days” Passport Stamp is available from June 20-30.

McMenamins announced the Rams Head closure via an Instagram post on Feb. 17, citing it would not be renewing its lease at its Northwest 23rd Avenue and Hoyt Street pub.

Housed in the historic Campbell Building, Rams Head was formerly the dining room of the space, known to be one of Portland’s largest speakeasies, according to the McMenamins website. Once serving cocktails discreetly in coffee cups and hiding liquor shipments as vegetable deliveries.

As with many McMenamins locations, its history is rich.

While there’s still time, folks are encouraged to stop in an check out the “best designed and most handsomely detailed” pub, in the words of the National Register of Historic Places.

The company was started in 1983 by brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin. Now there are about 60 locations spanning Oregon and Washington.